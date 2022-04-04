Investigation ongoing into Kruythoff roundabout incident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is investigating the incident that occurred in the vicinity of Osborne Kruythoff roundabout in Cole Bay on March 31, 2022, where two men, are seen in a now-viral video engaged in a fight. This fight had taken place following what was reportedly a traffic accident.

Both individuals were later arrested and brought to the police station in Philipsburg.

Seeing that the circumstances were at the moment not entirely clear, exactly what had taken place, both suspects were released on the order of the acting- prosecutor on duty after they had been questioned ...



