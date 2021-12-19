Irma Landfill Fire: Ministry of VROMI and the Fire Dept. battling fire. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) inform the general public that a fire occurred early Sunday morning at the Irma Landfill on Pond Island.

The Fire Department and Ministry of VROMI are working diligently to extinguish the fire.

An update will be provided by the Ministry of VROMI as events unfold.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39311-irma-landfill-fire-ministry-of-vromi-and-the-fire-dept-battling-fire.html



