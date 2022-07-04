Island Council concludes successful visit to the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE/SABA:--- The visit of the Saba Island Council to the Netherlands was generally perceived by the delegation members as very positive and conducive to the relations with the Netherlands, especially in terms of bringing forward Saba’s issues and discussing solutions in the interest of the people.

On Friday, July 1, the Island Council closed off its yearly working visit to the Netherlands. The delegation, consisting of Chairman Jonathan Johnson, Island Council Members Carl Buncamper, Vito Charles, Eviton Heyliger, Esmeralda Johnson, and Hemmie van Xanten and Island Registrar Akilah Levenstone, had a busy schedule with many meetings and location visits.

