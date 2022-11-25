Island Council discusses banking issues with MCB management. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- A delegation of the Saba Island Council had a meeting with the management of the Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (MCB) in Curaçao earlier this week to discuss banking services in Saba and the challenges for Saba clients as a result of the transition from the Windward Islands Bank (WIB) to the MCB.

Island Council Members Vito Charles and Carl Buncamper, accompanied by Island Council Registrar Akilah Levenstone on Monday, November 21 met with three MCB managing directors and an assistant managing director.

One of the most notable outcomes of this meeting was the pledge of the MCB management to ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41879-island-council-discusses-banking-issues-with-mcb-management.html