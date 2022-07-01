Island Council discusses healthcare issues with State Secretary. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE/SABA:--- A delegation of the Saba Island Council and Commissioner of Public Health Rolando Wilson met with Dutch State Secretary of Public Health, Wellbeing, and Sport Maarten van Ooijen in The Hague on Thursday, June 30.

The meeting focused on the challenges that Saba as a small island faces in providing its residents the healthcare that is needed. Aside from the State Secretary and an advisor, officials of the Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) Department in Bonaire attended the meeting with the Saba delegation in a virtual manner.

Island Council Member Vito Charles said it was an informative ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40774-island-council-discusses-healthcare-issues-with-state-secretary.html