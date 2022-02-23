Island Council meets with State Secretary. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Poverty alleviation, the high cost of living, the poor banking services, the double taxation, affordable housing, and the need to increase the free allowance.

These were some of the major topics that the Island Council brought forward in a meeting with Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitization Alexandra van Huffelen on Tuesday, February 22.

“We want to improve the quality of life for all on the island. If that is via a higher minimum wage, lower internet and electricity costs. In the end, we are trying to make life a little more comfortable for everyone,” said Councilman ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39743-island-council-meets-with-state-secretary.html