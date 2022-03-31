Island Council Members visit hydroculture farm. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Members of the Island Council visited the hydroculture facility of Gezondheid Farms at Rendez-Vous on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Members of the Island Council Carl Buncamper, Eviton Heyliger, and Esmeralda Johnson received an update about the new agricultural project from the CEO of Gezondheid Farms Jim Garza. They were able to see the progress that has been made and the view the development of the showroom where lettuce mixes are cultivated.

Island Councilmember Johnson asked Garza how long the plants stayed in the rack. Garza explained that the plants started in the germination trays and were then transferred to ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40028-island-council-members-visit-hydroculture-farm.html