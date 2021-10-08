Island Governor Johnson on working visit to The Hague. | SMN NEWS

SABA/THE HAGUE:--- Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson paid a working visit to The Hague from Tuesday, October 5 to Friday, October 8. The main reason for Johnson’s visit to the Netherlands was his attendance of the Mayor’s Conference of the Netherlands Association of Mayors which took place this year in Veenendaal on October 6 and October 7.

During this congress, Johnson was able to catch up with many Dutch mayors on recent developments and important subjects in areas like crisis management, safety, government administration, and the pandemic. “It was good to network with colleagues who face the same challenges and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38750-island-governor-johnson-on-working-visit-to-the-hague.html