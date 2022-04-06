Island(er)s at the Helm team pays visit to Commissioner. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- On Tuesday, April 5, Saba Commissioner for Culture Rolando Wilson welcomed a team of scientific researchers working at the Saba Heritage Center to discuss the potential impact of research findings.

The Saba Heritage Center currently hosts several team members of the Island(er)s at the Helm research program, which focuses on social adaptation to climatic challenges in the (Dutch) Caribbean. The transdisciplinary project is supported by the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) in collaboration with the University of St. Martin (USM) and various institutions and stakeholders across the Kingdom and the wider Caribbean. During the coming five years, the ...



