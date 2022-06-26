Islandpreneur Virtual Summit focuses on the Future of Islands on Jul 1. | SMN NEWS

~10 experts from around the world focus on the future of islands at Islandpreneur Live~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Islandpreneur Live 2022 commences on June 27 and will continue with a week of activities through to July 1. These activities include in-person masterclasses (June 27 -29) with experts covering topics such as tourism, public relations, resilience, innovation, and adaptive strategies to thrive. Masterclasses include Lela Simmonds, Business Development Manager at Port of St. Maarten Group of Companies, Haddy Folivi, a global public relations specialist based in the United Kingdom, and Elly Moesquit, Supervision Specialist of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten. ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40722-islandpreneur-virtual-summit-focuses-on-the-future-of-islands-on-jul-1.html