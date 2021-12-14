It is time to ABANDON SHIP. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sigma Defence returns, bringing a new soulful sound to fans with the release of their long-awaited visual and audio album experience, ABANDON SHIP. The forthcoming record is set to be released on December 17, 2021.

Sigma aka Lo Gomez recorded most of ABANDON SHIP in a fledgling studio in Saint Martin, with engineer Youri Rogers aka AXEL R STUDIOS. Sigma works with producers Adrian 'Anno Domini' Wood, DJ Classy D, and H.A. for an eclectic sound.

ABANDON SHIP is composed of 9 tracks and spans over meditation songs like "Abandon Ship" to the ambient "Rice & Peas," an electronic ballad with a driving



