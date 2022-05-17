It’s Time SXM thankful to have been Part of St. Maarten Nurses’ Day Dinner. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The International Council of Nurses (ICN) theme for International Nurses Day on May 12th, 2022 was:

“A Voice to Lead – Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health, focusing on the need to protect, support, and invest in the nursing profession to strengthen health systems around the world.”

For nurses on St. Maarten, the day is celebrated with a weeklong series of activities, which this year, ended on a high note with a co-sponsored dinner from It’s Time SXM Foundation. The St. Maarten White & Yellow Cross nurses representative Ms. Irene Kemper had contacted It’s ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40387-it-s-time-sxm-thankful-to-have-been-part-of-st-maarten-nurses-day-dinner.html