It’s your Sint Maarten Library known as Philipsburg Jubilee Library – Chamber of Commerce and University of Sint Maarten “Youth Entrepreneurship Fair”. | SMN NEWS

~Come out and Showcase your Products and Services on Friday, August 26, 2022.~



PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Library and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the USM are hereby inviting young entrepreneurs in the age bracket from 12 – 24 years to participate in the Youth Entrepreneurship Fair on Friday, August 26, 2022. The fair opens at 9:00 a.m. and will end at 3:00 p.m. The Fair is organized in acknowledgment of ‘World entrepreneur’s day, Sunday, August 21, 2022, and the location is St. Martin University, on Pond Island.

This invite is in addition ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41029-it-s-your-sint-maarten-library-known-as-philipsburg-jubilee-library-chamber-of-commerce-and-university-of-sint-maarten-youth-entrepreneurship-fair.html