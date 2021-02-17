IVSA focusing on COVID 19 vaccination campaign. | SMN NEWS

~ persons are asked to discuss COVID-19 vaccines with house doctors. ~

PHILIPSBURG: — Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek said on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefing that CPS is focusing heavily on informing the general public about the COVID 19 vaccine that will soon roll out on St. Maarten. So far just about 1,600 persons registered for the vaccine will start at CPS then roll out to the community help desks, in Cole Bay and Dutch Quarter.

Minister Panneflek urged everyone to discuss the COVID 19 vaccinations with their house doctors, he said that the government hosted ...



