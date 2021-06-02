J. De Joode Hits the Jackpot with the Caribbean Lottery’s Lucky Pick Game. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—: After weeks of playing a set of numbers that signify important dates within her family, Ms. Janine De Joode is now the Lucky Pick Jackpot winner of $39,000.

After hearing that the Lucky Pick Jackpot had been hit in St. Maarten on May 25, Ms. De Joode visited B&J Store where she bought her ticket and inquired about the winning numbers. As she walked into the establishment the clerk smiled and said, “I believe you’re the Lucky Pick Jackpot Winner.”

In disbelief, Ms. De Joode asked the clerk to verify her ticket. When she heard that she was ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37747-j-de-joode-hits-the-jackpot-with-the-caribbean-lottery-s-lucky-pick-game.html