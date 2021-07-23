J.J. and S.T. bask in their winnings with Lucky Pick, Pick 4 and the Caribbean Lottery. | SMN NEWS

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis:— Caribbean Lottery players J.J. and S.T. continue to bask in their recent winnings, with J.J. claiming a sizzling $101,000 prize with Lucky Pick, whilst S.T. added $19,320 to his repeated winnings with Pick 4.

J.J.’s $101,000 is a significantly upgraded win to her previous small wins of $20 while S.T.

has now accumulated $67,787 in wins since the start of the year.

“I have never won a big amount before. I literally went from winning $20 to $101,000!” J.J. exclaimed. “I said one day I will ...



