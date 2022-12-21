Jail time for former top civil servants. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG--– Two former top civil servants have been handed jail sentences by the Court of First Instance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in a long-term investigation called ‘Seabass’.

The investigation by the National Detectives (Landsrecherche) looked into fraud, embezzlement, abuse of their position, and money laundering regarding the bidding and tendering for information technology (IT) projects and the purchasing of computer hard- and software for the government of St. Maarten.



The Court sentenced the main suspect, the former head of the government’s IT Department, M.D. to imprisonment of four years and nine months for fraud and habitual money laundering. The sentence is ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42065-jail-time-for-former-top-civil-servants.html