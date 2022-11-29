James Ellsmoor (Island Innovations) Confirmed As Keynote SMILE 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- James Ellsmoor of Island Innovations will be one of next year’s keynote speakers at the 2023 St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives, and Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE) on October 27th – October 28th. Earlier this month, Ellsmoor opened the first “Road To Smile 2023” digital event with a presentation on how the post-pandemic timeframe provided opportunities for islands like St. Maarten.

After the announcement that the former Chief Technology Officer of President Obama Meghan Smith and her co-founder of Shift7 and former lead Public Engagement of the United Nations, Susan Alzner will speak at SMILE, Mr. Ellsmoor is the third confirmed ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41905-james-ellsmoor-island-innovations-confirmed-as-keynote-smile-2023.html