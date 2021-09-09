Jeep overturned on the Longwall road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021, at about 10:40 a.m. Central Dispatch received a report of a jeep that overturned on Long Wall Road. At the scene, it later emerged that the driver of a beige Suzuki Vitara for some unknown reason lost control of the vehicle, struck a lamppost, and subsequently overturned.

The driver of the Vitara had not suffered any injuries. The investigation into this cause of the traffic accident is ongoing.

KPSM Press Release.



