JIF’s Creamy Peanut butter recalled by CDC due to Salmonella outbreak. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Center for disease control (CDC) has issued a recall for Jif’s peanut butter due to Salmonella outbreak in the USA.

Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced-fat peanut butter has been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized. Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. The company said that jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be disposed of.

