Johnson becomes ISLAND AMBASSADOR CONNECTING St. Maarten WITH GLOBAL ISLAND NETWORK. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Island Innovation, an international social enterprise, has announced this year’s Island Innovation Ambassadors, a network of islanders from across the globe, including Ambassador Stuart Johnson from St.Maarten. These new members empower islands by communicating and developing creative solutions to shared challenges.

The Ambassadors will serve as bridges between their communities, connecting distant islands to ignite conversations about complex and evolving issues. Ambassadors will serve as representatives for island communities across the globe, ranging from St.Maarten to Öland (Sweden) to Fiji to Jamaica to Hawai’i to Tierra del Fuego (Chile). They will partner with and amplify the voices of ...



