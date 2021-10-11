Join DCNA’s Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip. | SMN NEWS

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) invites students ages 12-14 that live in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius to participate in the second installment of the Big Live Nature Quiz for Kids! It’s free, online, live, interactive, and includes questions about Dutch Caribbean animals. This fun quiz is in English but questions will also have Dutch and Papiamentu subtitles. Several schools are participating throughout the Dutch Caribbean. Students may participate online from home or at school events. Contact DCNA today to learn how to host an event at your school! You can join alone or form ...



