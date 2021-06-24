Join DCNA’s Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip. | SMN NEWS

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) invites all residents on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius to participate in the first Big Live Nature Quiz on Friday 2nd of July, 6 pm. It’s free, online, live, interactive and includes questions about Dutch Caribbean animals. This fun quiz is in English but questions will also have Dutch and Papiamentu subtitles. You can participate online from home or go to one of the broadcast locations on your island. You can join alone or form a team with max 4 friends/family/colleagues. The winning team will win a sailing/snorkel trip ...



