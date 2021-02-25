Join the Experience of Digital Reading at Philipsburg Jubilee Library. | SMN NEWS

~It’s that time to reactivate your membership and get on board the Digital Train ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Since 2013 your Public Library (PJL) has been investing in its digital library collection. With the result that more than 3,300 titles are readily available via our website: www.stmaartenlibrary.org. A special thank you to NAGICO Insurances, one of our sponsors since 2019. In addition to that number, several members also have since mid-2020 additional access to the Royal Library in the Hague’s collection of over 94,000 e-books, which also includes audio-books.

What makes digital reading so attractive? It is simple, you can ...



