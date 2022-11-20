Joint controls with Police, Immigration and TEATT. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- KPSM's special actions team was busy with various controls jointly with several other government departments. Most of these controls took place in and around the Philipsburg area.

Within the last couple of days, the combined team conducted controls on

street vendors and badly parked vehicles on the Boardwalk and A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities.

During these actions, 7(seven) drivers were issued fines for illegal parking and driving on a road that was declared closed off for vehicular traffic.

In the surroundings of the Cruise facilities, the special team addressed several of the Gypsy drivers and removed them ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41831-joint-controls-with-police-immigration-and-teatt.html