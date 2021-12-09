Joint Job Fair for PJIAE refurbishment. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, December 18th, Ballast Nedam International Projects in collaboration with the Ministry of VSA, the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), and the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) will be hosting its first job fair for the refurbishment of PJIA.

We encourage all workers and subcontractors to come out and apply. It is very important that you walk with a valid ID, Sint Maarten work and residence permit, or have Dutch nationality. Applicants must also print their resumes and complete an application form on site.

“I am extremely happy to see that we are headed in the right ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39252-joint-job-fair-for-pjiae-refurbishment.html