Journalism Week BES takes place on August 16-22. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- The Journalism Week BES, which was postponed in June, will take place on August 16-22. With a program full of activities for the public and the press, the entire week focuses on the importance of the media in the functioning of a democracy.

On Tuesday, August 16, the week kicks off with the results of the Media Workers Survey BES conducted by RE-Quest last year and recommendations, presented to various stakeholders, including the press, by media researcher Renske Pin.

On Thursday August 18, a Docu & Debate night will take place, 19.00-21.30 in Plaza Hotel, Bonaire.



