Judge Orders British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie Be Released On $500,000 Bond In Cocaine Smuggling Case. | SMN NEWS

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP):--- On Wednesday, a federal judge in Miami ordered that British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie be released on $500,000 corporate surety bond.

Fahie was taken into custody last week in South Florida on cocaine smuggling charges.

Fahie has since requested his release, claiming he is immune from prosecution because he is the elected, constitutional head of government of the British overseas territory.

An attorney for Fahie made the request in a filing with Miami federal court.

Fahie was arrested during a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sting as he was preparing to board a private jet in Miami.

To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40258-judge-orders-british-virgin-islands-premier-andrew-fahie-be-released-on-500-000-bond-in-cocaine-smuggling-case.html



