Julian Rollocks jr Donates Air-condition unit to MPC: keep a cool head. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday, November 10, the eve of St. Maarten Day businessman Julian Rollock's jr donated an AC to MPC.

Rollock jr believes this is something very important for the children of Sint Maarten.

This is not only for the students but also for our hard-working teachers that dedicate their time and energy to our students

Air conditioning is not a luxury anymore but a necessity in this rapid climate change. St Maarten has to adapt to the times and we shouldn’t allow our students to sit in hot classrooms. It affects their concentration and ultimately their performance.

Julian Rollock's jr ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41761-julian-rollocks-jr-donates-air-condition-unit-to-mpc-keep-a-cool-head.html