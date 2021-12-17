Julisa Frans and Hans Hoogervorst new members for Cft. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:--- On December 17th, 2021 the Kingdom Council of Ministers approved the appointment of Julisa Frans M.Sc. as a member of the Board of financial supervision (Cft) upon the proposal of Sint Maarten and of drs. Hans Hoogervorst as a member upon the proposal of the Netherlands. Ms. Frans succeeds Mr. Russell Voges, whose term concluded on October 1st, 2021. Mr. Hoogervorst succeeds Mr. Henk Kamp, who stepped down on September 24th, 2021 when he became Minister of Defense in the outgoing Rutte III cabinet. Ms. Frans and Mr. Hoogervorst will both join the Board of financial supervision of ...



