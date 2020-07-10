July 18, Set for Repatriation Flight Organized to Bring Students and Residents Home. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In collaboration with the Department of Foreign Relations (DBB), the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport (ECYS), and the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), a repatriation flight has been arranged with Spirit Airlines for students and residents to return to St. Maarten. The flight will depart from Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and proceed to Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM).

Students and residents who have already registered via the DBB, ECYS, and TEATT, have been forwarded to Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines will make the flight available for online booking via spirit.com

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35147-july-18-set-for-repatriation-flight-organized-to-bring-students-and-residents-home.html