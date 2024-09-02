Just For Dads & Men Masterclass. | SMN NEWS

The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs is excited to announce the continuation of the Legacy Matters” (part 2) with author, veteran journalist, and playwright Mr. Fabian Adekunle Badejo continues on Friday, September 6, 2024. The basic writing workshop seeks to inspire men to write “from the heart” and communicate their feelings, values, cherished memories or even important milestones in one’s family history, to a relative or posterity in the form of a letter. For more information, feel free to send us an email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or contact any of the following community help desks:

• St. Peters (Rupert I. Maynard Community Center) +17215203418

• Cole Bay (Opposite Ace Mega Center) +17215204315

• Dutch Quarter (Former Dr. Bryson Medical Clinic) +17215207651; and

• Hope Estate (Gaston Boasman Help Desk for the Elderly and Disabled) +17215590819.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45916-just-for-dads-men-masterclass.html