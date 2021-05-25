Justice Committee of Parliament to meet with the Minister of Justice regarding Immigration on Wednesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Justice Committee of Parliament will meet on May 26, 2021.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on March 31, 2021, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. at the House of Parliament. The Minister of Justice will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

1. Discussion with the Minister of Justice regarding Immigration:

– Immigration Border and Protection

– Border Protection Project

– Protocol

– Residence Permit Guidelines (IS/448/2020-2021 dated February 25, 2021)

2. Update on the status of the prison

-Update on guard capacity

-Update on the maximum amount of inmates allowed by law (IS/403/2020-2021 dated ...



