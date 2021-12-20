Justice Function Books approved, publication in Landscourant soon to take place. — Minister Richardson. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- After 11 years the Function Book for Justice workers has been approved confirmed Minister of Justice Anna Richardson on Monday.

The Minister of Justice said that the function book took 11 long years since St. Maarten became a country within the Kingdom. Minister Richardson further explained that the new legislation will be published in the Landscourant (National Gazette) in the very near future. She explained that the structure and formation for the justice workers have also been approved.

