Justice Minister Anna Richardson officiated the opening of the interview rooms at the Philipsburg police station. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson officially opened the new interview rooms at the Police Station in Philipsburg consisting of five adult interview rooms and one juvenile room. These interview rooms are equipped according to the latest standards and have more technical capabilities than the previous interview rooms.

In conjunction with the renovation of the interview rooms, training has also begun for the staff of Juvenile and Morals Officers from all Caribbean police forces within the Kingdom in the framework of hearing vulnerable victims which will take place in these interview rooms.

