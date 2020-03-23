K1 Britannia Volunteers To Become Foster Youth Mentors. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— K1 Britannia Foundation in collaboration with The Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS) recently completed its Mentors Training which qualifies adults to become certified mentors to foster children and teenagers on the island. Over the years, K1 and SJIS have completed multiple mentors training and this was the first for 2020. Seventeen K1 Britannia volunteers who signed up to assist or mentor foster children completed the course and were very keen and engaged in discussions on the well-being of these disadvantaged youth. “Foster children come from all types of vulnerable backgrounds, they could have been abandoned, neglected, or

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34296-k1-britannia-volunteers-to-become-foster-youth-mentors.html