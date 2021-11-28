K1 Britannia’s 8th Christmas Angels Program starts this weekend. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The K1 Britannia Foundation initiated the Christmas Angels Program 8 years ago with the intention to support vulnerable groups and local organizations during this time of the year. The program has seen the local community come out year after year to make Christmas special and memorable for a child, teenager, adult, or elderly. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, K1 is once again spreading the tradition of giving throughout the island of St. Maarten via the program.

Two large Christmas trees will be filled with hundreds of little angels which were all handmade with love by the program’s recipients. The angels ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39164-k1-britannia-s-8th-christmas-angels-program-starts-this-weekend.html