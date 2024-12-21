Kadaster Honors Marie de Weever, Austin Philips for Decades of Dedicated Service. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Kadaster and Land Registry Office proudly celebrated the exceptional contributions of two of its longest-serving staff members, Marie de Weever and Austin Philips, whose combined service spans an impressive 80 years. De Weever, with 55 years of service, and Philips, with 25 years, were honored during a heartfelt staff appreciation evening at Simpson Bay Resort.

Recently appointed Kadaster Director Benjamin Ortega highlighted the importance of recognizing these milestones, which not only mark personal achievements but also symbolize Kadaster’s commitment to community and excellence. Reflecting on his personal connections with both honorees, De Weever, affectionately called "Tante Marie," and Philips, a childhood friend, Ortega expressed his pride in celebrating their dedication.

At the center of the evening was De Weever, affectionately regarded as “Mama” by her colleagues. Beginning her journey with Kadaster in 1965, she has been a cornerstone of the organization, mentoring generations of staff and shaping its legacy.

“Miss Marie is more than a staff member; she’s the root of Kadaster,” said Mr. Ortega. “Her dedication, wisdom, and drive to give back even after retirement are immeasurable. Kadaster could not function without her insight and expertise.”

Though officially retired, De Weever remains deeply involved with Kadaster, advising on the Hypotheekbewaarders function and serving on the committee for the preservation of heritage documents.

Austin Philips, with 25 years of dedicated service, has also left a lasting mark on Kadaster. Starting his career in surveying, he has risen to the role of Front Office Manager and registered mortgage custodian (Hypotheekbewaarder). His journey reflects Kadaster’s focus on fostering talent and providing opportunities for growth.

"There's still so much growth ahead," said Mr. Philips. "Kadaster has given me the platform to learn, evolve, and embrace new challenges. It’s a place where opportunity meets passion."

During the evening, Ortega highlighted Kadaster’s forward-thinking vision, including plans for drone mapping technology, which will further enhance the organization’s capabilities. “This organization is more than a workplace; it’s a community,” Ortega said. “Strength lies in its people, and tonight we celebrate not only their contributions but also the inspiring legacy they leave for others.”

