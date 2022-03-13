Keith Franca appointed Managing Director of PJIAH. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Government of St. Maarten, as the Shareholder of the Princess Juliana International Airport Holding Company N.V. (PJIAH), has confirmed the nomination of Keith Franca to serve as Managing Director of PJIAH, as put forward by the entity’s Supervisory Board.



Franca’s appointment was effective Wednesday, March 9th, 2022. As Managing Director of PJIAH, Franca will be protecting the shareholder’s interests in one of the country’s main assets and its vital port of entry.



He will be monitoring the airport’s future developments which include its corporate governance trajectory, the execution of the airport’s reconstruction, and its long-term interests and ...



