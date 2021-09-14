Kemilla Carty awarded President of Parliament Award 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:_--- Kemilla Carty was awarded the President of Parliament Award 2021.

A young person is annually awarded the President of Parliament Award for exemplary behavior, leadership skills as well as contribution to the community.

Ms. Carty was nominated for being an outstanding citizen with a passion to work for and give back to her community.

Her nomination was submitted by Ms. Stephania Decembre who described Ms. Carty as a kindhearted person that loves to help others and in giving back to her community.

