KIDZ at Sea coastal clean up certifies first group of divers | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Last week Sunday 26 June, the first group of the SXM Coastal CleanUp project did their final dives and exam and are now certified as PADI Open Water divers.

This PADI Open Water Certification teaches you to dive to depths of up to 18 m/ 60 feet. After a day of theory, Open Water students get to learn and practice dive skills in the pool before heading out into confined waters for their first ocean dives in Little Bay.

After that, they proceed to dive at other sites, in this case, the students were able to see the old Simpson Bay bridge which ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40784-kidz-at-sea-coastal-clean-up-certifies-first-group-of-divers.html