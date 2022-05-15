Kidz At Sea Coastal Clean Up Launches Application Period. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Kidz at Sea’s SXM Coastal CleanUp Project kickstarts its application process for the 2022 underwater cleanup funded by R4CR's 3rd Round Grants.

The project reaches out to Sint Maarten residents between the ages of 18 and 34, who are interested in helping clean up our underwater coastlines, in return for scuba dive training, giving them internationally recognized dive certifications that last a lifetime, enhancing future maritime work opportunities as well as continued underwater cleanup participation.

The application process runs till the end of May, after which 12 eligible applicants will be selected to participate in this R4CR-funded scuba dive ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40359-kidz-at-sea-coastal-clean-up-launches-application-period.html