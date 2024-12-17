Kidz at Sea Foundation Launches Recruitment for Second “Zero to Hero” and Engineer Certification Courses. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— The Kidz at Sea Foundation is looking forward to announcing the launch of the second session of the “Zero to Hero” and Engineer certification series, made possible by the main sponsor, the Samenwerkende Fondsen. This Series is part of the “Zero to Hero” project, aimed at empowering local youth with professional certifications and career opportunities in the marine industry. Following the success of the initial program, the foundation is now seeking applications from motivated candidates aged 17 to 25 to join the second session of this initiative starting January.

The first session recently concluded with two dedicated students, Bryan and Nicholas, earning a comprehensive set of qualifications, including a STCW certification, a15M Powerboat License, a VHF Radio License, an Engineering License, and an introduction to marine career pathways and communications.

With these certifications, Bryan and Nicholas have become competitive candidates in the marine industry, equipped with diverse skills and ready to contribute to marine businesses both locally and internationally. Graduates of past Kidz at Sea Foundation programs are now employed in local charter boat companies, marinas, other maritime businesses and even as crew aboard larger vessels.

The course is open to both male and female applicants who meet the following requirements:

• Aged 17 to 25,

• Ability to read and write,

• Ability to swim.

The application deadline is set for January 5th, 2024. The course session will run for one month with a start date later in the month of January.

This program is specifically designed for individuals who may not have the financial means to pursue such certifications independently but are passionate about building a career in the marine industry. Community members are encouraged to nominate deserving candidates who express the drive and determination to succeed.

The Kidz at Sea Foundation has a proud history of supporting the local community by introducing young people to the marine industry and job prospects. As a community-centered project, the foundation relies on the support and involvement of the local network to identify and uplift talent, therefore it extends gratitude to the Maritime School of the West Indies, Magnis NV, Shortcut 2 Success, FKG Marine Rigging & Fabrication and Dock Maarten for supporting the project.

For more information about the “Zero to Hero” program or to submit an application, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak6d7e930c559a46f8cd11b4184641de25’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy6d7e930c559a46f8cd11b4184641de25 = ‘caribsailing’ + ‘@’;

addy6d7e930c559a46f8cd11b4184641de25 = addy6d7e930c559a46f8cd11b4184641de25 + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_text6d7e930c559a46f8cd11b4184641de25 = ‘caribsailing’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloak6d7e930c559a46f8cd11b4184641de25’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text6d7e930c559a46f8cd11b4184641de25+”;

or call +1721 580 5806.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46645-kidz-at-sea-foundation-launches-recruitment-for-second-zero-to-hero-and-engineer-certification-courses.html