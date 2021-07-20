Kidz at Sea St. Maarten launches the SXM Coastal CleanUp Project with the Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Kidz at Sea has received a grant from the second round of the R4CR Quick Win Grant Schemes in order to execute the SXM Coastal CleanUp Project: ‘Making our Coastline Safe and Clean Again—One Bay at a Time’.

The SXM Coastal CleanUp project will focus on surveying and mapping the bay areas of St. Maarten where debris from Hurricane Irma can still be found. With the assistance of the Nature Foundation St. Maarten, one bay will be chosen to execute a clean-up and removal of hurricane debris.

To ensure that the project provides as much benefit to the residents ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38126-kidz-at-sea-st-maarten-launches-the-sxm-coastal-cleanup-project-with-the-resources-for-community-resilience-r4cr.html