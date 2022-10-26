Kidz at Sea SXM Coastal Cleanup Project Carries Out First Underwater Cleanup of the year in collaboration with St Maarten Nature Foundation and Local Dive Companies. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday a group of young St Maarten adults participated in an Underwater CleanUp hosted by The Scuba Shop as part of Kidz at Sea’s SXM Coastal Cleanup project.

Having concluded 4 months of PADI Scuba dive training, the project participants are well trained to safely search and recover small to medium-sized debris along our exterior coastline, cleaning up and keeping it safe for all to use.

Monitored by the St Maarten Nature Foundation, as well as local dive schools Dive Adventures and SXM Divers, the team managed to collect a total of 613 pounds of debris. Before disposal, ...



...



