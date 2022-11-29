KIDZ at Sea SXM coastal cleanup project collects total Of 1071lbs of marine debris in 2022 SXM Coastal Cleanup Program. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday 19 November a trained team of St Maarten SCUBA divers went out for their second underwater cleanup of the year in an aim to reduce the amount of remaining hurricane Irma debris still littering our underwater coastline.

As part of the SXM Coastal CleanUp project, 12 participants received scuba dive training during the summer months to safely search and recover small to medium-sized debris that remains underwater from Hurricane Irma. The extensive training was finalized in October with the PADI Divers Against Debris course, after which they were able to apply their skills and start removing debris.

