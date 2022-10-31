Kidz At Sea SXM Coastal Cleanup Project Successfully Hosted Scuba Dive Opportunities for St Maarten Youth. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Kidz at Sea’s SXM COASTAL CLEANUP project hosted 2 different Discover Scuba Dive days last month, in which a total of 24 youngsters were given the opportunity to try scuba diving for the first time.

As part of the SXM Coastal CleanUp project which trains young St Maarten adults to scuba dive and performs underwater cleanups around the coastline, this extension of the programme gives 12-21-year-olds a chance to experience what scuba diving is about.

On the 8th of October, under the guidance of three PADI dive instructors in the pool at The Scuba Shop, 18 kids took part



