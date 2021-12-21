Kidz at Sea’s SXM Coastal CleanUp Project hosts the 2021 Underwater CleanUp . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The SXM Coastal CleanUp Project hosted the 2021 Underwater CleanUp on Saturday, December 4th. During the event volunteers, participants, and dive crew removed 527 pounds of debris from the water in Simpson Bay. This project and event were made possible by the support of Resources for Community Resilience-R4CR as part of the Quick Win Grant Scheme Round 2.



“We are so pleased with the results of the 2021 Underwater CleanUp,” said Kidz at Sea Project Coordinator Leslie Hickerson, “The participants worked very hard this year to receive the proper training to execute this project and their efforts clearly paid ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39323-kidz-at-sea-s-sxm-coastal-cleanup-project-hosts-the-2021-underwater-cleanup.html