King T-MO, Benjamin Bell to highlight “Philipsburg Becomes Magical” event. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Philipsburg will come alive this upcoming weekend when the “Philipsburg Becomes Magical” holiday event is expected to instill special seasonal energy in the capital of St. Maarten. With legendary singer King T-MO highlighting Saturday, December 18, and St. Maarten’s crooner Benjamin Bell highlighting the activities on Sunday, December 19, the event is being billed as a “come one, come to all family event.” The event runs from 1 pm to 8 pm on both days.

Organized by Xtratight Entertainment of Bertaux Fleming, “Philipsburg Becomes Magical” will give entrepreneurs, local vendors, and entertainers the opportunity to display their talent ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39261-king-t-mo-benjamin-bell-to-highlight-philipsburg-becomes-magical-event.html