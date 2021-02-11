Kingdom and Caribbean countries to strengthen teachers training in Caribbean countries of Kingdom | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministers of Curacao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten and the Dutch Ministry of Education Culture and Science (OCW) to strengthen the teacher training in the Caribbean part of the kingdom.

On February 8 and 9 2020, a delegation consisting of representatives from the Teachers Training Institute in Aruba IPA and OCW on Bonaire had meetings with the various stakeholders in Education on St. Maarten.

This visit was to appraise the Educational stakeholders on St. Maarten of the existence and the developments of Kibrahacha as well as to establish if there are any needs concerning teacher training and or further ...



